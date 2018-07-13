Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines and Suspends Former Regina Financial Advisor Darryl Joseph Yasinowski

Vulnerable clients suffered significant losses

REGINA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - On June 25, 2018, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Darryl Joseph Yasinowski, including a fine of $90,000 and suspension for six months.

Mr. Yasinowski admitted that he failed to know five clients and made unsuitable recommendations pursuing an aggressive investment strategy that involved many high-risk, speculative securities. The clients, which included a senior, were vulnerable and had limited investment knowledge. They sustained significant losses, with two clients losing more than half of their portfolios.

Specifically, Mr. Yasinowski admitted to the following violations:

a) Between approximately May 2010 and October 2014, Mr. Yasinowski failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to five clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a)



b) Between approximately May 2010 and October 2014, Mr. Yasinowski failed to use due diligence to ensure that recommendations were suitable for five clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Yasinowski agreed to the following penalties:

a) A suspension from registration in any capacity for 6 months



b) Close supervision for 18 months upon return to the industry



c) A fine in the amount of $90,000.

Mr. Yasinowski also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The Settlement Agreement and the Hearing Panel's decision will be available at: https://docs.iiroc.ca/DisplayDocument.aspx?DocumentID=8499A280FE38458091FB32DBF7924514&Language=en

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Yasinowski's conduct in December 2014. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Portfolio Manager and a Registered Representative with the Regina branch of Mackie Research Capital Corporation, an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Yasinowski is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available.

