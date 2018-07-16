Ephesoft Releases Citizen Developer-Friendly Smart Capture® Integration During Microsoft Inspire 2018

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ephesoft, an industry leader in supervised machine learning-based document capture and analytics solutions, announced today the release of its new Swagger/OpenAPI-web services for Ephesoft Transact, a simplified application programming interface (API) enabling the integration of Ephesoft's document capture solutions into any OpenAPI-compliant application such as Microsoft Flow. Formerly known as the Swagger Specification, OpenAPI is the world's standard for defining RESTful interfaces.

This release marks the first Swagger/OpenAPI-complaint document capture integration, making it possible for developers and non-developers alike to leverage Ephesoft Transact to classify documents and extract information via a simple web services interface. Users can now quickly add document capture functions to applications, removing the need for manual data entry or human intervention. Ephesoft Transact is a smart document capture and extraction solution that utilizes supervised machine learning to capture, classify, extract, validate and deliver intelligence that transforms unstructured documents into actionable data.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft provided some key market insight for development of enhanced APIs. This new Ephesoft offering enables simplified integration and capture enablement of just about any OpenAPI-compliant application, including Microsoft Flow, and you don't have to be a developer to use this technology," said Stephen Boals, vice president of business development, Ephesoft. "Customers can leverage Smart Capture services in the Cloud with Azure to enhance their key document-centric workflows while improving efficiency through intelligent automation."

"We are excited to enable the simplified integration of Ephesoft Transact document capture solutions, which provide more process automation functionality for Microsoft Flow customers and other OpenAPI-compliant workflow applications," said Warren Wilbee, senior director, ISV Recruiting, Microsoft Corp. "Microsoft Inspire is a venue in which we encourage Microsoft partners such as Ephesoft to introduce and discuss innovative solutions to evolve business processes, and we welcome the collaboration."

Ephesoft, a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner, will demonstrate these OpenAPI applications along with its other Smart Capture® and analytics capabilities for Microsoft at booth #1228 during the Microsoft Inspire 2018 partner conference taking place July 15-19 in Las Vegas.

The enhanced services are available to any current or prospective customer with access to Ephesoft Transact in the cloud or on-premises, and who use OpenAPI-compatible platforms, including Flow, K2 and Nintex.

About Ephesoft

Ephesoft, Inc. delivers Smart Capture® technology on a private or public cloud platform that turns the world's unstructured content into actionable information. Using supervised machine learning and a focus on efficiency and reliability, Ephesoft has crafted the next generation of smart document capture technology. Organizations use this power to automate any document-based business processes, improving accuracy, increasing productivity and reducing costs. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company is undergoing rapid growth and has customers in over 50 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.ephesoft.com.

