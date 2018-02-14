Ethisphere® Institute Recognizes Premier Inc. as One of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, has been named one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere® Institute. The 2018 recognition marks the 11th straight year that Premier has received the Ethisphere Institute designation.

A global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, the Ethisphere Institute selected Premier for continuing to raise the bar on ethical leadership and corporate behavior. Premier is the only company in the health information services industry recognized this year.

"Companies recognized by Ethisphere in 2018 had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and in their communities,” explained Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically, and committing to transparency, diversity, and inclusion were all priorities. I congratulate everyone at Premier for being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."

Premier’s corporate compliance program encompasses an array of regulatory and legal requirements, including rigorous codes of conduct for its Board, employees, corporation and supply chain services, as well as business rules and employee education, privacy, security, and complete Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-trafficking agendas.

"It’s an honor for Premier to be recognized as a leader in our industry for our ongoing commitment to integrity,” said Susan DeVore, president and CEO, Premier. "Premier’s everyday dedication to setting and abiding by the highest possible ethical standards allows us to responsibly support our members in improving the health of communities.”

The World's Most Ethical Companies recognition is based on the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® framework, which assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized way. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics. Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent).

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

