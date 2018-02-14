Ethisphere® Institute Recognizes Premier Inc. as One of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company,
has been named one of the 2018
World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere®
Institute. The 2018 recognition marks the 11th straight year that
Premier has received the Ethisphere Institute designation.
A global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices, the Ethisphere Institute selected Premier for
continuing to raise the bar on ethical leadership and corporate
behavior. Premier is the only company in the health information services
industry recognized this year.
"Companies recognized by Ethisphere in 2018 had record levels of
involvement with their stakeholders and in their communities,” explained
Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Measuring and improving culture,
leading authentically, and committing to transparency, diversity, and
inclusion were all priorities. I congratulate everyone at Premier for
being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."
Premier’s corporate compliance program encompasses an array of
regulatory and legal requirements, including rigorous codes
of conduct for its Board, employees, corporation and supply chain
services, as well as business rules and employee education, privacy,
security, and complete Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and
anti-trafficking agendas.
"It’s an honor for Premier to be recognized as a leader in our industry
for our ongoing commitment to integrity,” said Susan DeVore, president
and CEO, Premier. "Premier’s everyday dedication to setting and abiding
by the highest possible ethical standards allows us to responsibly
support our members in improving the health of communities.”
The World's Most Ethical Companies recognition is based on the
Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® framework, which
assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized way. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics. Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and
compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and
responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance
(15 percent), and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent).
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company,
uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and health
systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations.
With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain
solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care
and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier, a Malcolm Baldrige National
Quality Award recipient, plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving
healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term
innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to
patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is
passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit
Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com;
as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s
blog for more information about the company.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005760/en/