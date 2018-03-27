Eun-Hee Ji Drives Away from Kia Classic with Two New Vehicles Following Tournament Victory and a Hole-In-One

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America gave away not one, but two vehicles to Eun-Hee Ji, the winner of the ninth annual Kia Classic thanks to the dramatic hole in one shot by Ji on the 14th hole. This game changing shot increased her lead by three strokes and ultimately put her five under par, and two strokes ahead of Cristie Kerr and Lizette Salas. Because of her performance, Ji took home a 2019 Kia Sorento for the hole in one and an all-new 2018 Kia Stinger for winning the tournament.

"The Kia Classic attracts the best players on the LPGA circuit and this year was no exception," said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. "We congratulate Ms. Ji on her outstanding performance, the amazing shot on the 14th hole and her overall victory and wish her the best during the remainder of the 2018 season."

The ninth annual Kia Classic Tournament offered fans of all ages an up-close and personal experience with 90 of the top 100 players on the 2017 LPGA money list as they vied for a share of the $1.8 million purse. The family friendly event also included activities such as junior golf clinics and player autograph sessions. A fleet of Kia vehicles transported players around the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort grounds during the tournament which took place from March 22-25, and a portion of ticket sales were donated to the American Cancer Society.

