European Shares Seen Lower As Trade Worries Persist

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open lower on Monday amid mounting fears about trade tensions between the U.S. and China after China's new economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, reportedly told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a phone call that Beijing was ready to defend itself in an escalating tariff dispute.

Asian stock markets fell for a third day on concerns that rising trade tensions may weigh on global growth. Also, China's newly appointed central bank chief announced sweeping plans to rein in surging debt and curb financial risks, further weighing on markets.

The dollar hit a 16-month low versus the Japanese yen after a poll conducted over the weekend showed approval for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fell 11.7 percentage points from last month to 32.6 percent.

Gold prices hit five-week high on safe-haven demand while oil reversed earlier gains on concerns over a looming trade dispute between the United States and China.

U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility during the trading session on Friday before ending the day sharply lower after China said it would impose tariffs on up to $3 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Traders also digested a mixed batch of U.S. economic data on new home sales and durable goods orders and kept an eye on developments in Washington, where President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after previously indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.

The Dow lost 1.8 percent to close at a nearly four-month closing low, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, to hit their lowest closing levels in well over a month.

European markets also ended lower on Friday as trade-war worries persisted. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.90 percent.

The German DAX dropped 1.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.