Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, May 3, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, at which senior management will discuss the company's financial performance through the first quarter of 2018.

The discussion will be led by Phil Lembo, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lee Olivier, executive vice president – Enterprise Energy Strategy and Business Development.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be webcast by Nasdaq and will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCorp) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceEnergy). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006126/en/