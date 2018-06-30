PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rod Clarkson, CEO, is delighted to announce that Excel Education Systems, Inc. (EES) has earned systemwide accreditation from AdvancED. Corporate systems accreditation is essential for Excel because the accreditation expands to all Excel schools and digital offerings. Over the past six years since its initial accreditation with AdvancED, Excel has grown its offerings to include an additional high school, (Northgate Academy) the addition of middle school grades 6-8, and the company has a fully developed, vast digital curricula library for use at Excel schools and to be marketed to other online schools under a SAS licensing model.

As Excel Education Systems expands to new markets and grows its product offerings, it is essential to have in place a method to ensure systemwide quality measurement and best practices to provide continued systemwide quality improvement.

Excel is the first non-public school district in the State of Minnesota to earn prestigious accreditation from AdvancED, the North Central Association CASI, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools CASI and the Northwest Accrediting Commission.

The AdvancED Quality Assurance Review Team commended Excel for the following strengths and accomplishments:



Strong commitment to student support and exceptional customer service

High levels of stakeholder satisfaction regarding student success, indicating that Excel is meeting the identified needs of parents, students and system partners.

A strong commitment to hiring highly qualified instructors and professional staff.

Creating a winning "people first" culture.

Supportive, motivating online learning environment that includes a strong commitment to the use of cutting-edge digital technologies, which allows staff and students to stay connected despite geographical distances and differing time zones.

Implementation of corporate policies and procedures that creates a supportive and empowering culture that provides staff and instructors with the resources to support the needs of students and stakeholders.

Employing a talented and capable executive leadership team

AdvancED Accreditation serves as a framework to support the continuous systemwide improvement of the accredited organization with a direct focus on improving the learning experience for all students. Additionally, accreditation simplifies transferring credits and offers greater access to federal loans, scholarships, postsecondary education and military programs that require students attend an accredited institution.

Accreditation demonstrates to students, parents, and stakeholders that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing an effective, enriching online learning environment, and maintaining an efficient and effective corporation staffed by highly qualified educators," stated Rod Clarkson, Excel's CEO.

Dr. Mark Elgart, President/CEO of AdvancED, stated, "Corporation Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire corporation on the primary goal of creating lifelong learners. Excel Education Systems is to be commended for engaging in this process and demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement."

About AdvancED:

AdvancED is a nationally recognized accrediting agency dedicated to advancing excellence in education worldwide. AdvancED provides accreditation, research, and professional services to 34,000 schools and school systems—employing more than four million educators and enrolling more than 20 million students—across the United States and 70 other nations. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the AdvancED Accreditation Process at http://www.advanc-ed.org

About Excel Education Systems:

Based in Plymouth, Minnesota, Excel Education Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited distance education services and products. EES is the parent corporation of Excel High School, Northgate Academy, and Learn Stage Student Information Management System. Excel partners with public schools and districts, private schools, charter schools, homeschool organizations and post-secondary institutions to provide accredited, digital K-12 programs. Excel serves students in all 50-states and around the world. For more information please visit http://www.exceled.com - http://www.excelhighschool.com - http://www.northgateacademy.com

SOURCE Excel Education Systems