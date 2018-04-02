Exchange Bank Announces Rick Mossi as Senior Vice President of Retail Delivery

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Rick Mossi, Vice
President and Regional Sales Manager, to Senior Vice President of Retail
Delivery, responsible for overseeing Exchange Bank’s retail branches and
merchant services. Rick has worked for Exchange Bank for over 18 years
and has been a leader on the retail team.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005020/en/
Rick Mossi, Exchange Bank, SVP of Retail Delivery (Photo: Business Wire)
Rick was hired into Exchange Bank in 1999 as the Branch Manager of
Petaluma Main. He was promoted to Regional Manager overseeing six
offices in 2005. In 2012, Rick was promoted to Regional Sales Manager
overseeing the expanded nine branch southern region.
Before joining Exchange Bank, Rick had a 21-year career at Bank of
America serving in a variety of retail and lending roles. Rick is a
graduate of UC Davis, a native of Petaluma and a leader in the local
community—having served as president of both the Petaluma Rotary Club
and the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce. Rick currently serves as the
president of the Rotary Club of Petaluma Foundation.
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s
North Bay Best Places to Work survey and received the 2017 Healthiest
Companies in the North Bay award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange
Bank 2017 Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the
North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth
Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer
