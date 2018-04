Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has presented Exelon’s energy companies BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco with the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award. The Sustained Excellence Award is given to companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership for more than three years in the ENERGY STAR program, while committing to superior energy efficiency achievements.

"An essential part of powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers is giving them the tools to be more efficient energy consumers,” said Exelon CEO Christopher M. Crane. "Our six electric and gas companies do this every day through a suite of programs that help customers save energy and money.”

Through their energy efficiency programs, Exelon’s electric customers saved more than 19.2 million megawatt hours of energy in 2017, enough to power to approximately 1 million average American homes for one year. Customers also avoided almost 8.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said Bill Wehrum, EPA assistant administrator for Air and Radiation.

BGE has been honored by the EPA for its efficiency 14 times, ComEd nine times, Delmarva Power four times, PECO nine times and Pepco five times. Exelon’s Atlantic City Electric is not eligible for this honor because its programs are run in partnership with the state of New Jersey.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of $33.5 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 35,168 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

