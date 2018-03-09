Experience Energy Honors First-Ever GRIT Award Winners at HERWorld18 Energy Forum

HOUSTON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, Experience Energy, the global careers site that connects energy companies with diverse talent, celebrated International Women's Day with the first-ever GRIT Awards, honoring more than 30 energy leaders from around the world during the third annual HERWorld Energy Forum. Melody Meyer, (pictured) board member at BP plc, AbbVie and NOV delivered the keynote address offering her insights on GRIT and how it enabled her successful 37-year career at Chevron.

The GRIT Awards, sponsored by Audi of Central Houston and Gapingvoid, were created to recognize women leaders in energy, and the men who advocate for their progress. More than 200 applications poured in from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Asia, Russia and the Middle East. In the end, Experience Energy, a Pink Petro company, honored more than 30 women and men from a range of companies, including Halliburton, ConocoPhillips, Aera Energy, Shell and Chevron, at an event that was streamed live online to 74,000 viewers.

"These women and men exemplify what it means to be a modern leader in energy. Our industry is in the midst of dramatic change, and the GRIT Awards were designed to recognize those who are embracing our collective need for growth, resilience, innovation and transition in an increasingly transparent world," said Katie Mehnert, founder of Experience Energy and Pink Petro, a global online community dedicated to ending the gender gap in energy.

The winners were split between four different categories: entrepreneurs, individuals, teams and male champions. Below is a full list of GRIT Award winners for 2018:



Mike Adams : Co-founder - Norwell EDGE

: Co-founder - Norwell EDGE Jerri Babin : VP, Reliability & Sales Operational Strategy - NOV

: VP, Reliability & Sales Operational Strategy - NOV Monica Baistrocchi : HSE&SQ Area Manager - Halliburton

: HSE&SQ Area Manager - Halliburton Tracee Bentley : Executive Director of Colorado Petroleum Council

: Executive Director of Colorado Petroleum Council Amy Bowe : Director, Upstream Consulting - Wood MacKenzie

: Director, Upstream Consulting - Wood MacKenzie Kaitlyn Bunker : Manager of Rocky Mountain Institute

: Manager of Rocky Mountain Institute Maria Angela Capello : Consultant I - Kuwait Oil Company

: Consultant I - Kuwait Oil Company Tina Carmona : Facility Manager - Aera Energy

: Facility Manager - Jay Copan : Executive Director - World Gas Conference 2018

: Executive Director - World Gas Conference 2018 Sylvia Garcia : Business Development & Consultant Services Manager - OPC USA

: Business Development & Consultant Services Manager - OPC Jack Gerard : President & CEO, American Petroleum Institute

: President & CEO, American Petroleum Institute Jaime Glas : Owner/Managing Director, Hot Stuff Safetywear

: Owner/Managing Director, Hot Stuff Safetywear Pat Guillory : Chief Financial Officer - Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp.

: Chief Financial Officer - Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp. Linda Ibrahim : VP of Tax & Governmental Compliance - Vantage Energy Services, Inc.

: VP of Tax & Governmental Compliance - Vantage Energy Services, Inc. Elyse Knudson : Major Capital Project HES Advisor - Chevron

: Major Capital Project HES Advisor - Chevron Michelle Lewis : Chief Strategy Officer, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations - DistributionNOW

: Chief Strategy Officer, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations - DistributionNOW Dena Lund : EVP Operations & Engineering of Sterling Energy Investments

: EVP Operations & Engineering of Sterling Energy Investments Susan Morrice : Co-founder, Director Chair of Belize Natural Energy

: Co-founder, Director Chair of Belize Natural Energy Skyler Obregon : Regional Compliance Counsel for U.S. & Canada , Weatherford international

: Regional Compliance Counsel for U.S. & , international Sara Ortwein : President - XTO Energy

: President - XTO Energy Tina Peters : Owner/President, Mallard Inc.

: Owner/President, Mallard Inc. Marti Powers : External Relations Manager, U.S.A. - Shell

: External Relations Manager, - Shell Tameka Ramsey : Manager, Global Compliance & Ethics - ConocoPhillips

: Manager, Global Compliance & Ethics - ConocoPhillips Julia Reinhart : President, Human Resources - Valero

: President, Human Resources - Valero Elijio Serrano : SVP and Chief Financial Officer - Tetra Technologies

: SVP and Chief Financial Officer - Tetra Technologies Victoria Shterengarts : Head of Directorate, Gas Marketing & New Markets Business Development - Rosneft

: Head of Directorate, Gas Marketing & New Markets Business Development - Rosneft Katherine Stokes : Executive Director - West Texas Energy Consortium

: Executive Director - West Texas Energy Consortium Suganthi Subramaniam : Malaysia IT Country Chair - Shell

: Malaysia IT Country Chair - Shell Jennifer Walsh : Head of Communications - Covestro

: Head of Communications - Covestro Souzi Weiland : Manager, Learning & Organization Development - Southwestern Energy

: Manager, Learning & Organization Development - Southwestern Energy Nooshin Yazhari : Founder & President, Optimum

: Founder & President, Optimum The Anadarko Stakeholders Relations Team

Team BP

"We were thrilled to sponsor this event because our company and dealership is committed to technology, innovation and supporting women in this industry. We also recognize how important women are within the energy segment and how many of them appreciate our brand. Recognition is so very crucial, especially to the incredible individuals who are being mentioned today. We at Audi Central Houston salute you and look forward to a long relationship," said Danny Posey, general manager of Audi of Central Houston.

"The key to successful organizations is about making business a more human - to connect emotion it business outcomes. The GRIT Awards recognize one of the key drivers for success, and that's something we can get behind," said Jason Korman, the CEO of Gapingvoid, a consulting firm specializing in workplace culture and making work more meaningful.

You can watch the GRIT Awards replay here.

About Pink Petro and Experience Energy:

Pink Petro is the leading global community and social enterprise aimed at creating the new future and ending the gender gap in energy. Using social technology, its mission is to elevate and connect individuals, companies, and industry to create an inclusive workforce and supply chain. The community has a presence in 120 countries in nearly 500 companies across energy in oil and natural gas, LNG, renewables, and nuclear. Experience Energy is the destination careers site for diverse talent in energy. For more information, visit http://www.pinkpetro.com and http://www.experience.energy

SOURCE Pink Petro