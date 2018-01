Express Scripts Holding Company to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts Holding Company (Nasdaq: ESRX) (" Express Scripts ") announced today that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

The presentation will be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of Express Scripts' website at http://www.express-scripts.com. RealPlayer or Windows Media Player is needed to listen to the broadcast and free downloads of these players are available at the broadcast site. The broadcast will remain available on the Investor Relations section of Express Scripts' website for 90 days.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts puts medicine within reach by practicing pharmacy smarter – taking bold actions, delivering specialized care, creating innovative solutions, and leveraging data insights – to make better health more affordable and accessible.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Express Scripts provides integrated pharmacy benefit management services, including network-pharmacy claims processing, home delivery pharmacy care, specialty pharmacy care, specialty benefit management, benefit-design consultation, drug utilization review, formulary management, and medical and drug data analysis services. Express Scripts also distributes a full range of biopharmaceutical products and provides extensive cost-management and patient-care services.

