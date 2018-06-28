FARO® Digi-Cube® Redefines Value for Laser Marking

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ:FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, 3D machine vision, construction BIM, public safety forensics and product design applications introduces the highest value combination of price and performance for a digital laser scan head with the FARO® Digi-Cube® (https://tech.faro.com/the-new-faro-digi-cube/).

Digi-Cube® is a high precision, high scan rate, digital servo controlled scan head that is easily integrated into a variety of laser scanning products to optimize productivity and output quality. It is specifically designed to enable best in class outcomes for exacting applications such as high accuracy laser marking, scribing and engraving, laser 3D printing, photovoltaic production and welding.

In a demanding supply chain environment where optimizing the performance-to-cost ratio is critical to both success and survival, Digi-Cube® resets the baseline of the entire industry. It offers, as validated by exhaustive side by side performance benchmarking and available published technical specifications, comparable or better performance than alternative analog laser scan head products across a variety of key parameters at up to 30% lower price points (http://bit.do/FARO-Digi-Cube).

Additionally, beyond other performance improvements, Digi-Cube® offers better real world marking results relative to similar hybrid, digitally controlled products at half, or 50%, of the price .

Simplified Implementation and Compatibility

The Digi-Cube® laser scan head is designed to the industry standard XY2-100 command protocol which assures easy OEM integration and plug-and-play replacement of existing analog servo control scan heads.

Extended Service Life

Self-Tuning Technology automatically compensates for mechanical wear, extending service life and eliminating what has been repeatedly identified as a major issue with traditional analog servo filters.

The Digi-Cube® is available for ordering now with 48-hour shipping and includes a one (1) year standard FARO warranty. Also, it is supported by the best in class FARO Customer Service network, so that when an issue arises there is easy access to a FARO expert.

"We are excited about the new level of value that we are able to offer across an extensive segment of laser marking applications," stated Mark Longmuir, Senior Director, Laser Processing. "Our extensive experience and understanding of the pain points for key players in this space indicated that there was an unfulfilled need for a laser scan head with high digital performance but at an analog level price point. With Digi-Cube®, we are confident that we have addressed this gap in a proactive, value-added manner."

***********************************************

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

Factory Metrology - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication

3D Machine Vision - 3D vision for both control and measurement to the manufacturing floor through 3D sensors and custom solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-digi-cube-redefines-value-for-laser-marking-300673588.html

SOURCE FARO Technologies, Inc.