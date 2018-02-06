FCB Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Floridian Community Bank Acquisition

Today, February 5, 2018, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. ("FCB”) (NYSE:
FCB), the parent company for Florida Community Bank, N.A., announced it
has received approval from both the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of its applications for
the previously announced acquisition of Floridian Community Holdings,
Inc. ("Floridian Community”).
"We are extremely pleased to have received regulatory approvals in less
than three months, and believe this reflects the quality of our team’s
integration approach and the Bank’s focus on safety and soundness. The
acquisition of Floridian Community will strengthen our current franchise
and accelerate our retail network expansion in the key Palm Beach
market,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer of FCB.
"We look forward to welcoming the Floridian team to the FCB family as we
continue to build Florida’s leading independent bank.”
Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Floridian Community
shareholders will receive 0.4584x shares of FCB Class A common stock for
each outstanding share of Floridian Community common stock, and a total
of 1.75 million shares in the aggregate.
The acquisition is expected to close in March 2018, subject to the
receipt of Floridian Community shareholder approval and the satisfaction
of other closing conditions. The Floridian Community shareholder meeting
will be held on February 20th at Floridian Community’s Delray
Beach branch office in Delray Beach, Florida.
About FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Florida Community
Bank, N.A., the largest community banking company and the second largest
Florida-based independent bank and is among the most highly capitalized
banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™,
FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed
regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast
in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and
products and services equal to those offered by the national banks.
Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a
corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels,
while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help
promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for
families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the
state with 46 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from
Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.
Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any
statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies,
predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or
performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These
statements include, but are not limited to, the expected completion
date, financial benefits and other effects of the proposed merger of FCB
and Floridian Community. These statements are often, but not always,
made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates,”
"believes,” "expects,” "can,” "could,” "may,” "predicts,” "potential,”
"opportunity,” "should,” "will,” "estimate,” "plans,” "projects,”
"continuing,” "ongoing,” "expects,” "seeks,” "intends” and similar words
or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and
unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual
strategies, actions or results to differ materially from those expressed
in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results or other
events or performance. Because forward-looking statements are
necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions or results,
based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates on
the date hereof, and there can be no assurance that actual strategies,
actions or results will not differ materially from expectations, readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors
that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the
reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and
counterparties; customer disintermediation; inflation; expected
synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the proposed
transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or
might be less than projected; the requisite shareholder and regulatory
approvals for the proposed transaction might not be obtained; credit and
interest rate risks associated with FCB’s and Floridian Community’s
respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and
deposit practices; general economic conditions, either nationally or in
the market areas in which FCB and Floridian Community operate or
anticipate doing business, are less favorable than expected; new
regulatory or legal requirements or obligations; and other risks.
Certain risks and important factors that could affect FCB’s future
results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2016 and other reports filed with the SEC, including
among other things under the heading "Risk Factors” in such Annual
Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the
date on which it is made, and FCB undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances
after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new
information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Important Additional Information
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger
transaction involving FCB and Floridian Community. FCB has filed a
registration statement on Form S-4 (File no. 333-222280) with the SEC,
which includes a proxy statement of Floridian Community and a prospectus
of FCB, that Floridian Community has sent to its shareholders, and FCB
will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the
SEC. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and
security holders of Floridian Community are urged to carefully read the
entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they
become available, as well as any amendments or supplements to these
documents, because they contain important information about the proposed
transaction. The documents filed by FCB with the SEC may be obtained
free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
In addition, the documents filed by FCB may be obtained free of charge
at its website at http://www.investors.floridacommunitybank.com.
Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of
charge from FCB upon written request to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.,
Attn: Investor Relations, 2500 Weston Road, Suite 300, Weston, Florida
33331, or by calling (954) 984-3313.
Information regarding the interests of certain of Floridian’s directors
and executive officers and a description of their direct and indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the
registration statement on Form S-4 regarding the proposed transaction
when it becomes available. Additional information about Floridian and
its directors and officers may be found by accessing Floridian’s website
at www.floridiancommunitybank.com
under the tab "About Us.”
