FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Sets Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for First Quarter 2018 Results

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) today announced that it will
release its First Quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, April 24,
2018 after close of market, and management will host a conference call
at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Presentation materials related
to the conference call will be available on the Company's web site, www.floridacommunitybank.com,
by navigating to Investor Relations approximately one hour prior to the
conference call.
The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (855)
238-8125, and please ask to join the FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. or FCB
teleconference. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the
call.
An on-line replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website
for 90 days.
About FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community
banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank,
and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Recently, FCB
was ranked #8 among Forbes’ "Best Banks in America,” marking the second
consecutive year FCB was included among the publication’s top 10 leading
U.S. banks. FCB was also awarded a five-star rating from Bauer
Financial™, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios
that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has
been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service,
innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the
national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community,
fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all
levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that
help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life
for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across
the state with 51 full-service banking centers from east to west, and
from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit
FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.
