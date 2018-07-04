FREE Jason Crabb Concert at Carriage KIA of Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga., July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Carriage KIA of Woodstock Sunday, July 8th at 5 p.m., for a FREE, customer appreciation, family-fun concert under the big top tent with Dove and Grammy award-winning vocalist, Jason Crabb!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening with the whole family while listening to Jason. Jason, a frequent performer on the Grand Ole Opry and other major venues around the country, will be performing with his full band. Carriage KIA of Woodstock is hosting this event as another way of saying thank you to the community for making them one of the top KIA Dealers in the nation.

Carriage KIA of Woodstock is located at 630 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock, GA 30188, just across from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

For any further information regarding this event, please call BG Ad Group at 770-874-3200 or email sydney@bgadgroup.com. Check out Carriage KIA of Woodstock 24/7 online at www.carriagekiawoodstock.com and schedule your test drive today!

