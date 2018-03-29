FUEL Now Accepted by Over 760,000 Merchants Worldwide

Enabled through new partnership with CoinPayments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Etherparty Smart Contracts Inc., a blockchain technology company providing smart contract solutions for enterprise and everyday use on the world's most popular blockchains, is excited to announce a new partnership with cryptocurrency payment gateway provider, CoinPayments.

Etherparty's digital token, FUEL, is now integrated into CoinPayments' system and its global network, according to CoinPayments COO, Jason Butcher.

This means FUEL will be accepted for payment of goods and services at over 760,000 merchants worldwide, stretching across 182 countries. Users will also be able to use over 55 cryptocurrency varieties currently supported by CoinPayments to purchase FUEL.

"This partnership is another example of working with a great technology partner in the blockchain space," said Etherparty CEO, Kevin Hobbs. "Working with CoinPayments will help us expand our offerings and make it easier to use cryptocurrency, FUEL and our platform."

FUEL tokens are required to purchase all services on Etherparty and its associated products, like the soon-to-launch Rocket, a cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform designed for the everyday Internet user.

Etherparty's crowdfunding application is the first product in a line of blockchain solutions to be deployed by the Vancouver-based technology company.

The FUEL token is a transferable ERC-20 compliant digital token deployed on the Ethereum network and will serve as a method of validating a user's transactions on the Etherparty platform and its related products.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a blockchain platform working to enable a connected and inclusive world by building easy-to-use, versatile and intuitive smart contract solutions. Visit: etherparty.com.

About CoinPayments

Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is a Canadian payment processor of over 310 cryptocurrencies. Visit: coinpayments.net.

