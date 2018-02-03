ATX 3 538 -1,4%  Dow 25 521 -2,5%  Nasdaq 6 760 -2,1%  Euro 1,2458 -0,4% 
ATX P 1 785 -1,3%  EStoxx50 3 523 -1,5%  Nikkei 23 275 -0,9%  CHF 1,1615 0,2% 
DAX 12 785 -1,7%  FTSE100 7 443 -0,6%  Öl 68,2 -2,2%  Gold 1 336 -1,0% 

Wells Fargo & Aktie [WKN: 857949 / ISIN: US9497461015]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick

03.02.2018 23:57:46

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Federal Reserve Imposes Asset Limitation On Wells Fargo


(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it would restrict the growth of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) until the company sufficiently improves its governance and controls. The Board found that, in recent years, Wells Fargo pursued a business strategy that prioritized its overall growth without ensuring appropriate management of all key risks. The announced action will restrict Wells Fargo's growth until its governance and risk management sufficiently improves but will not require the firm to cease current activities, including accepting customer deposits or making consumer loans.

Wells Fargo stated that the company is confident it will satisfy the requirements of the consent order it entered into with with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Under the consent order, the company will provide plans to the Federal Reserve within 60 days that detail what already has been done, and is planned, to further enhance the board's governance oversight. Wells Fargo will submit a plan to further improve the company's firm-wide compliance and operational risk management program.

The order limits on the growth of the company's total consolidated assets to the level as of December 31, 2017. The asset limitation will remain in effect until third-party reviews have been completed to the satisfaction of the Federal Reserve. Wells Fargo said, based on its preliminary analysis of one set of assumptions for prospective balance sheet optimization activities to manage within the asset cap, the company estimates its 2018 net income would be reduced by approximately $300 to $400 million after tax.

The actions under the plan have included: separating the roles of chairman and CEO and amending the company's by-laws to require an independent chair; and electing six new independent directors in 2017 as five directors retired, bringing to eight the total number of directors elected since 2015, and planned refreshment of an additional four directors in 2018. The plan also includes conducting a board self-evaluation in 2017 facilitated by Mary Jo White, a senior partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and former chair of the SEC.

After Federal Reserve approval, the company will engage independent third parties to conduct a review to be completed no later than September 30, 2018 to confirm adoption and implementation of the plans.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said: "While operating under this constraint, we are open for business and we will continue to serve our customers' financial needs including saving, borrowing, and investing. I want to repeat, we are open for business."

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
02.01.18 Wells Fargo & overweight Barclays Capital
15.09.17 Wells Fargo & Neutral UBS AG
18.01.17 Wells Fargo & Hold Argus Research Company
11.01.17 Wells Fargo & Neutral UBS AG
03.01.17 Wells Fargo & overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wells Fargo & Co. 52,46 -0,29% Wells Fargo & Co.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX geht unter 12.800 Punkten ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich kurz vor dem Wochenende zunächst marginal fester, fielen im Tagesverlauf jedoch deutlich zurück.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH