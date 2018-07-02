Fi Asia 2018: Registration is Now Open

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fi Asia, organised by UBM, is returning to Jakarta from the 3rd - 5th October to host the largest gathering of food ingredient suppliers in the ASEAN market, welcoming over 17,000 visitors and 750 exhibitors from all over the world.

South-East Asia is recognised by leading market research as one of the major emerging markets for food ingredients, with Indonesia having the strongest growth in the region. Comprising 636 million consumers with constantly evolving tastes, the ASEAN region continues to have strong potential for growth.

Bringing together domestic and international ingredient suppliers, distributors, and food and beverage manufacturers, Fi Asia attracts a quality audience from across the F&B industry sector looking for innovative ingredient solutions and international business opportunities. Our exhibitors represent leading brands worldwide, including BASF, Brenntag Ingredients, DKSH, Jebsen & Jessen, among many others.

This year's show will include conferences and exhibitor seminars to help you stay on top of the latest industry trends, as well as a range of other exclusive features: the New Product Zone will showcase the latest industry developments, our Innovation Tours will guide you around the show floor with experts from NutriMarketing, and finally, our Discovery Tours will allow you to discover innovative ingredients at your own leisure.

Fi Asia 2018 will also see the launch of the Beverage ingredients (Bi) pavilion. Bringing together leading and exclusive beverage ingredient suppliers, this new feature will be your go-to place to discover the latest trends and insights shaping the Asian beverage market.

We look forward to welcoming you to Fi Asia 2018 for three full days of industry insights, inspiration and networking.

