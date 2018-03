Financial Calendar of „Novaturas“ for Financial Year 2018

AB "Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors of 2018 in the following order:

16.04.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for March)

08.05.2018 Non-audited consolidated financial results of Financial Year 2018 for Q1

15.05.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for April)

15.06.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for May)

16.07.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for June)

07.08.2018 Non-audited consolidated financial results of Financial Year 2018 for Half Year

16.08.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for July)

17.09.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for August)

15.10.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for September)

06.11.2018. Non-audited consolidated financial results of Financial Year 2018 for Q3

15.11.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for October)

17.12.2018 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for November)

15.01.2019 Non-audited consolidated monthly revenue report (for December)

19.02.2019. Non-audited consolidated financial statements for Financial Year 2018

Till 30.04.2019 Audited consolidated financial statements for Financial Year 2018

Investor relations manager,

Gytis Smolskas

gytis.smolskas@novaturas.lt, +370 612 33722