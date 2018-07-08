Financial Education Benefits Center: Keep Healthy Vision in Your Sights

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Though sight-threatening conditions are more likely to affect older individuals, protecting vision throughout life can decrease the odds of loss or impairment. One in six Americans age 45 and older have one of the most prevalent conditions, including glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers vision care savings that can help members with their vision needs.

"Your eyes need to last you your entire life, so it is important to increase the chance that you will avoid some of the common conditions," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC.

Per the article referenced above, one tip for staying in great visual shape is for individuals to be aware of their family's health history to find out if they are at higher risk for eye diseases. Another is to schedule regular physical exams to check for high blood pressure and diabetes, both of which can lead to vision loss. Also, individuals should immediately contact a doctor if they notice any double vision, hazy vision, difficulty seeing in low light, red eyes, or seeing flashes of light or "floaters." Remember that regular exercise, such as walking, can reduce risk of macular degeneration by up to 70 percent.

More tips include protecting eyes from outdoor sunlight with 100 percent UV protection sunglasses; eating healthfully, including lots of antioxidants from fruits and dark green vegetables and omega 3 fatty acids from fish; getting regular vision checks, preferably every two years; and, finally, and perhaps most importantly, stop smoking, or don't start, since smokers are much more likely to develop vision loss later in life.

"It's true that following these steps is no guarantee of healthy vision," said Martinez, "but keeping healthy vision in your sights by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and following some simple rules can seriously decrease the odds of developing visions loss later in life. FEBC members have access to vision discounts in case the cost of keeping up with exams and such is a barrier." While the benefit offered is not health or vision insurance, the company hopes to save consumers a little bit of money if they are able to use the discount benefit.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

