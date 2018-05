Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) announces changes in its Executive Management

Due to personal reasons, Pernilla Lindén will not start as Fingerprints' CFO on June 7 as communicated earlier. A recruitment process for a new CFO has been initiated.

Fingerprints' current Group Accounting Manager, Ylva Blomén, will assume the role as Acting CFO on June 7, 2018. Ylva joined Fingerprints in her role as Group Accounting Manager in March 2016. She brings solid experience of financial controlling from several senior roles, including as CFO at Serneke, Group Financial Controller at Hexpol and as Site Controller at SCA/Essity.

For further information, please contact: Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO







Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com







Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com



















































































About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, Fingerprints, with its Swedish roots, is the leading global biometrics company, whose mission is to spearhead the development of biometric interaction that facilitates the convenience and integrity of the individual. Its value is proven daily by users in millions of devices, through billions of touches, who are their own key - quite simply, with a human touch. Fingerprints develops biometric systems comprising sensors, algorithms, software and packaging technologies. The success is based on product development at the cutting edge of technology, which results in world-leading products in terms of security, convenience and performance. The current product range consists largely of fingerprint sensors and customers are primarily manufacturers of smartphones and tablets, where the company is market leading. As the use of biometric solutions increases, Fingerprints is working to broaden its offering by using different biometric techniques, or modalities, and to identify other market segments where the solutions can be used, such as smart cards, PCs, automotive and online devices (IoT). Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Fingerprint Cards AB via Globenewswire