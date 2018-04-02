First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) ("First Bancshares” or the
"Company”), the holding company for The First, A National Banking
Association ("The First”), announced today that it has completed its
acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. ("Sunshine”). Following
completion of the acquisition, Sunshine’s subsidiary bank, Sunshine
Community Bank, was merged with The First, with The First as the
surviving bank. As a result of this transaction, The First has expanded
its footprint in the Florida panhandle with the addition of five
branches in the Tallahassee market.
Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Sunshine, each
Sunshine shareholder will receive either $27.00 in cash or 0.93 of a
share of First Bancshares’ common stock for each share of Sunshine
common stock held prior to the merger, provided that the total mix of
cash consideration and stock consideration to be issued by the Company
to holders of Sunshine common stock will be fixed at 75% stock and 25%
cash.
M. Ray "Hoppy” Cole, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We
are thrilled that Sunshine is now a part of The First and we look
forward to growing our presence in the Tallahassee market. We believe
that with the added scale and capacity of The First, combined with the
local relationships and strong community focus of Sunshine, we will be
in a great position to better serve our existing clients as well as
develop new relationships in Tallahassee.”
As a result of the merger, the combined Company now has approximately
$2.4 billion in total assets, $2.1 billion in total deposits and $1.7
billion in total loans. The First also now has over 60 locations across
Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,
is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana,
Alabama and Florida. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the
Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, forward-looking
statements usually use words such as "may,” "believe,” "expect,”
"anticipate,” "intend,” "will,” "should,” "plan,” "estimate,” "predict,”
"continue” and "potential” or the negative of these terms or other
comparable terminology, including statements related to the expected
returns and other benefits of the merger to shareholders.
Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs, based upon
information available at the time the statements are made, with regard
to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance,
nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of
any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could
cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from
those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but
are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue
synergies from the merger may not be realized or take longer than
anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger with
customers, suppliers, employee or other business partners relationships,
(3) the risk of successful integration of Sunshine’s business into the
Company, (4) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related
to the merger, (5) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the
companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to
the merger, (6) the risk that the integration of Sunshine’s operations
into the operations of the Company will be materially delayed or will be
more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the possibility that the
merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as
a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the dilution caused by the
Company’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the
merger transaction, and (9) general competitive, economic, political and
market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the
forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language
included under the headings "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and "Risk Factors” in the
Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the
SEC. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. The
Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to
announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking
statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
