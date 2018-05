First Major City Council in Denmark Approves Photocatalysis as a Relevant Choice to Improve Air Quality

The City of Frederiksberg, part of the Capital region of Denmark and the most population dense Municipality in Denmark, approved this week a suggestion from the administration to review and potentially include Photocatalysis in the toolbox of the city to combat air pollution. First the city found that Photocatalysis is sufficiently documented. Secondly Photocatalysis is economic efficient versus for example car NO X technology. Thirdly it is considered to increase cost between 1 - 4%.

Photocat is really pleased to see that an important City like Frederiksberg in the Copenhagen area is starting to incorporate Photocatalysis in the city management programmes. Furthermore, we are pleased and humble to have been able to support the city with data and help the city to gather a compelling case for Photocatalysis.

The City council approved the suggestion unanimously allowing the city to incorporate solutions with Photocatalysis in the coming tenders regarding pavements, roads and public spaces.

For Photocat this is important as it shows a shift from assessing air pollution from the source and instead assess the available toolbox for improved air quality on the basis of cost and impact. We believe that we now have paved the way for more municipalities to start using Photocatalysis in the public space.

The value of this decision is significant, however, we are not able to estimate this specifically at this time.

As Professor Akira Fujishima, the inventor of the photocatalytic mechanism, said at last week event "Clean Air with Photocatalysis" held at the Carlsberg Academy and arranged by Photocat.





"Cleaner Air is a possibility today and not tomorrow. Technologies are ready and deliver substantial societal value. Why it is not fully utilized in Europe is to me perplexing", Prof. Akira Fujishima.





See Pkt.133 here



About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission.

