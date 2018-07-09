TORONTO, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday July 30, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 31, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: July 31, 2018 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)



Webcast: www.first-quantum.com



Dial in: North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570

North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107





Replay: Available from noon (Eastern) on July 31, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on August 14, 2018

North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367

North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode: 6282328

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-to-release-second-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-on-july-30-2018-300677949.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.