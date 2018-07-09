|
First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on July 30, 2018
TORONTO, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday July 30, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 31, 2018.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:
July 31, 2018
Time:
9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:
Dial in:
North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
Replay:
Available from noon (Eastern) on July 31, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on August 14, 2018
North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642
Passcode:
6282328
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
