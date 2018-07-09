Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
09.07.2018 21:00:00

First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on July 30, 2018

TORONTO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday July 30, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 31, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:

July 31, 2018

Time:

9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)



Webcast:

www.first-quantum.com



Dial in:

North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570


North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919


United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay:

Available from noon (Eastern) on July 31, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on August 14, 2018


North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367


North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode:

6282328

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.             
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-to-release-second-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-on-july-30-2018-300677949.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

