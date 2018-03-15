ATX 3 450 0,8%  Dow 24 957 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 049 0,3%  Euro 1,2272 -0,3% 
Fiskars OY Aktie [WKN: 871059 / ISIN: FI0009000400]

16.03.2018 16:00:00

Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions

Fiskars Corporation
Managers' transactions
March 16, 2018 at 17:00 EET

Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions

Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:


Fiskars Oyj Abp - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuominen, Jaana
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Fiskars Oyj Abp
LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42

Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number:
Amendment comment:

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000400
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,736 Unit price:  EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,736 Volume weighted average price:  EUR



Media and investor contacts:
Maija Taimi, VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com 


Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary
Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.

