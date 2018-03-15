Fiskars Corporation
Managers' transactions
March 16, 2018 at 17:00 EET
Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions
Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
Fiskars Oyj Abp - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuominen, Jaana
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Fiskars Oyj Abp
LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number:
Amendment comment:
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000400
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,736 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,736 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Media and investor contacts:
Maija Taimi, VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com
Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary
Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.