Fiskars Corporation

Managers' transactions

March 16, 2018 at 17:00 EET

Fiskars Corporation - Notification of management's transactions

Fiskars Corporation has received the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:



Fiskars Oyj Abp - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuominen, Jaana

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Fiskars Oyj Abp

LEI: 743700BKTW4EQIVKYY42

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number:

Amendment comment:

Transaction date: 2018-03-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000400

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,736 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,736 Volume weighted average price: EUR





Media and investor contacts:

Maija Taimi, VP, Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com





