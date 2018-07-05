|
Flexible Packaging Market in India 2018-2022 - Key Players Amcor, Constantia, Huhtamaki Group, Jindal Poly Films and Uflex Dominate
The "Flexible Packaging Market in India 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flexible packaging market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Flexible Packaging Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of stand-up pouches. Vendors are coming up with new and innovative packaging solutions to withstand the high competition in the flexible packaging market in India.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in food processing sector in India. Investments are increasing in the food processing sector in India. The Indian food processing industry is one of the largest industries of the country. The industry accounted for over 28% of the country's total food market in 2017.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing prices of raw materials. The prices of raw materials such as aluminum, paper, and plastic that are used to make flexible packaging are rising. Raw materials such as plastic and other chemicals and derived from crude oil.
Key Vendors
- Amcor
- Constantia
- Huhtamaki Group
- Jindal Poly Films
- Uflex
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL
- Flexible packaging market in India by raw material
- Comparison by raw material
- Flexible packaging market in India by plastic
- Flexible packaging market in India by paper
- Flexible packaging market in India by aluminum
- Market opportunity by raw material
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Flexible packaging market in India by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Flexible packaging market in India by food and beverages industry
- Flexible packaging market in India by pharmaceutical industry
- Flexible packaging market in India by personal care industry
- Flexible packaging market in India by others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of stand-up pouches
- Growing popularity of aseptic packaging in India
- Rising demand for single-serve and multi-packs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor
- Constantia
- Huhtamaki Group
- Jindal Poly Films
- Uflex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3dc4l/flexible?w=5
