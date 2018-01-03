Flexsteel Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Successor Appointment

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today announced that Timothy E.
Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from Flexsteel
Industries, Inc. on June 30, 2018, after 23 years of service. Marcus D.
Hamilton will join Flexsteel and assume the role of Chief Financial
Officer on January 8, 2018.
Mr. Hall will assist in the transition of his CFO responsibilities to
Mr. Hamilton, and will continue working on the business information
systems project, the Dubuque Operations building construction project,
and will continue serving as Secretary to the Board of Directors until
his retirement.
"Tim has been an outstanding CFO since taking that position in 2005, and
has been a terrific leader throughout his career at Flexsteel," said
Karel K. Czanderna, President and CEO of Flexsteel. "We are grateful for
his contributions to the company.”
Mr. Hamilton most recently served as the Global Vice President – Finance
for the $1.7B Valspar Paints business, where his business acumen
contributed to their growth and recent sale to Sherwin-Williams. He
brings over 20 years of experience as a strategic partner with hands-on
operating finance leadership in manufactured and sourced consumer
products through his previous roles at Ames True Temper and a decade at
Stanley Black & Decker. He comes to Flexsteel with early career
experience in the furniture industry, contributions to multiple business
system implementations, experience leading IT, sourcing and demand
planning teams, and has profitably grown businesses organically and
through acquisition. Mr. Hamilton earned his MBA at the University of
Maryland, and a BBA in finance and commercial law from Western Michigan
University.
About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and was incorporated in 1929.
Flexsteel is a designer, manufacturer, importer, and marketer of quality
upholstered and wood furniture for residential, recreational vehicle,
office, hospitality, and healthcare markets. All products are
distributed nationally. Additional information about Flexsteel can be
found at www.flexsteel.com.
