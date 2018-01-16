Fluor Awarded Contract for Shell Penguins Offshore UK Project in North Sea

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company was awarded
a contract by Shell for the engineering, procurement and fabrication of
Shell’s Penguins floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)
vessel in the North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in
the fourth quarter of 2017.
"We are pleased to partner with Shell in the UK as they make this
significant investment in their North Sea operations,” said Jim
Brittain, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. "We
leveraged Fluor’s full range of integrated solutions to drive down the
project’s costs and our fabrication capabilities were a clear
differentiator. This award demonstrates Fluor’s ability to design,
fabricate and deliver high-quality, capital-efficient offshore
facilities globally.”
Fluor has full responsibility for the design, fabrication and delivery
of the pre-commissioned FPSO to the North Sea. The FPSO will have a
production capacity of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and can
store up to 400,000 barrels. The FPSO will be designed to operate
continuously for 20 years without dry docking and will help extend the
life of the Penguins oil and gas fields.
The project will be led by Fluor’s Manila, Philippines office and
follows Fluor’s successful delivery of the Malampaya
Phase 3 Project in the Philippines.
"The Malampaya project was recognized with Fluor’s highest award for
excellence in execution and demonstrated a great focus on safety,
quality and delivery,” said Ken
Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in
Asia-Pacific. "This level of performance enabled us to win the Penguins
project and we fully expect to deliver the same level of success on this
project for Shell.”
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds
and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six
continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by
delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With
headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500
list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000
employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005428/en/