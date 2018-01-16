ATX 3 600 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2218 -0,4% 
ATX P 1 819 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 635 0,6%  Nikkei 23 952 1,0%  CHF 1,1801 -0,1% 
DAX 13 339 1,1%  FTSE100 7 766 0,0%  Öl 69,3 -1,3%  Gold 1 335 -0,5% 

Fluor Aktie [WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

16.01.2018 12:58:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Fluor Awarded Contract for Shell Penguins Offshore UK Project in North Sea

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company was awarded a contract by Shell for the engineering, procurement and fabrication of Shell’s Penguins floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"We are pleased to partner with Shell in the UK as they make this significant investment in their North Sea operations,” said Jim Brittain, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. "We leveraged Fluor’s full range of integrated solutions to drive down the project’s costs and our fabrication capabilities were a clear differentiator. This award demonstrates Fluor’s ability to design, fabricate and deliver high-quality, capital-efficient offshore facilities globally.”

Fluor has full responsibility for the design, fabrication and delivery of the pre-commissioned FPSO to the North Sea. The FPSO will have a production capacity of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and can store up to 400,000 barrels. The FPSO will be designed to operate continuously for 20 years without dry docking and will help extend the life of the Penguins oil and gas fields.

The project will be led by Fluor’s Manila, Philippines office and follows Fluor’s successful delivery of the Malampaya Phase 3 Project in the Philippines.

"The Malampaya project was recognized with Fluor’s highest award for excellence in execution and demonstrated a great focus on safety, quality and delivery,” said Ken Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. "This level of performance enabled us to win the Penguins project and we fully expect to deliver the same level of success on this project for Shell.”

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
03.01.18 Fluor Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.17 Fluor Equal weight Barclays Capital
11.10.17 Fluor Neutral Seaport Global Securities
04.08.17 Fluor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.05.17 Fluor Buy Canaccord Adams

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp. 46,60 0,43% Fluor Corp.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Heimische Anleger bleiben vorsichtig: ATX mit kleinen Abgaben - DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Am Dienstag zeigen sich die Anleger am heimischen Markt mit Engagements weiterhin zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH