Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by Egypt’s state energy firm Enppi for the offsites and utilities portion of the main plant complex and support services for the Waphco phosphoric acid production plant at Abu Tartour, in the Egyptian province of New Valley. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2018.

The contract signing ceremony was held earlier this month in Cairo and was presided over by His Excellency Mr. Tarek El Molla, minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

"Fluor appreciates the importance and relevance to Egypt of this major industrial project and will use its experienced resources and subject matter expertise to deliver this complex engineering project to meet our client’s goals,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. "Our integrated project team is one of the most experienced in the mining and fertilizers industry with the resources, expertise and knowledge to meet the cost, safety and fast-track schedule needs of our client.”

Working with Enppi as an integrated team, Fluor will fast-track the FEED for the plant, which will use resources from the Abu Tartour mine to produce merchant-grade phosphoric acid. The project scope includes all process facilities including a sulfuric acid plant, utilities with a cogeneration system, storage and other required units. Once completed, the facility will produce 500,000 metric tons-per-year of wet process phosphoric acid.

