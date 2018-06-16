Foleum Announces Strategic Partnership with Nexus, World's First Three Dimensional Blockchain

DURHAM, N.C., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foleum, the world's first hybrid wind and solar blockchain mining data center, proudly announces a partnership with Nexus, the world's first three dimensional blockchain. Nexus is generating the next evolution of blockchain protocol by utilizing three different consensus channels (witnessing, stake weights, and proof-of-work), systems that work together to simultaneously verify and lock transactions into the chain and create blocks. Integrating advanced cryptography also makes the 3DC the first blockchain that is genuinely resistant to quantum attacks, empowering the world's most secure digital currency. Nexus will be launching nanosatellites (cubesats) into low Earth orbit and building a ground-based support system to create an unparalleled mesh network that links the blockchain with communications technology, providing us a decentralized internet future. The company focuses on three core principles: efficient and scalable code, enhanced security, and revolutionary hardware networks.

The Nexus 3DC is the most energy-efficient consensus system to date. In addition, the revolutionary Nexus Lower Level Database (LLD) provides dynamic data retrieval, enabling the partitioning of the entire 3D blockchain across nodes, reducing blockchain bloat. The company's concern for the environment and desire to minimize its carbon footprint make it a natural partner for Foleum, which will generate the majority of its own mining power with renewable resources. Foleum will provide Nexus with statistical data, environmental impact services, and other areas of work as the parameters of the Nexus project evolve.

A nexus is a connection or a link, or a connected group or series. Foleum and Nexus both feel they share an important connection: the fundamental character of both companies is grounded in the spirit of benefitting the community and the wider world, being for the people, and being positive forces for creating a changing world from economic, humanitarian, and environmental aspects. To learn more about Nexus, please visit https://nexusearth.com. To learn more about Foleum, or to participate in the Initial Crystal Offering ongoing now (accredited investor phase), please visit foleum.io. Foleum mining crystals are security tokens that entitle investors to a percentage of daily mining profits.

About Foleum

Foleum is a community based innovative blockchain mining project designed to generate majority of its own power using GREEN hybrid technologies and makes it possible for individuals to get involved in GREEN blockchain mining initiative. One that is open to everyone who is willing to support the network and benefit from it. By combining Blockchain and GREEN technologies, we are able to help create a decentralized blockchain future that is ecologically sustainable and profitable for our community.

