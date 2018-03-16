Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Butcher's Selection brand Stampede Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg
OTTAWA, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Butcher's Selection brand Stampede Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Butcher's Selection
Stampede Chicken Burgers
1.4 kg
8 29810 93280 2
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
- Erie Meat Products Ltd.
3240 Wharton Way
Mississuaga, ON
L4X 2C1
Phone 905 624-3811 Ext. 412
