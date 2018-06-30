Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Nanfang brand, Want Want brand and Chencun brand products recalled due to undeclared allergens

Product photos are available at http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1530329405659/1530329409093#r08  

OTTAWA, June 29, 2018 /CNW/ - AJ International Trading is recalling certain products from the marketplace because they may contain peanut, walnut, and milk which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to peanut, walnut, or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nanfang

Black Sesame Paste (Walnut)

600 g

6 901333 110739

All codes where peanut is not declared on the label

Nanfang

Black Sesame Paste (Low sugar)

600 g

6 901333 980400

 

All codes where peanut and walnut are not declared on the label

Want Want

Shake Jelly (Strawberry)

132 g

6 920658 210436

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Want Want

Shake Jelly (Green Tea)

132 g

6 920658 267140

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Chencun (Chinese Characters only)

Instant Noodles

100 g x 4

6 942628 031070

All codes where peanut is not declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to peanut, walnut, or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

