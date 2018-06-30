|
30.06.2018 06:34:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Nanfang brand, Want Want brand and Chencun brand products recalled due to undeclared allergens
Product photos are available at http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1530329405659/1530329409093#r08
OTTAWA, June 29, 2018 /CNW/ - AJ International Trading is recalling certain products from the marketplace because they may contain peanut, walnut, and milk which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to peanut, walnut, or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nanfang
Black Sesame Paste (Walnut)
600 g
6 901333 110739
All codes where peanut is not declared on the label
Nanfang
Black Sesame Paste (Low sugar)
600 g
6 901333 980400
All codes where peanut and walnut are not declared on the label
Want Want
Shake Jelly (Strawberry)
132 g
6 920658 210436
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Want Want
Shake Jelly (Green Tea)
132 g
6 920658 267140
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Chencun (Chinese Characters only)
Instant Noodles
100 g x 4
6 942628 031070
All codes where peanut is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to peanut, walnut, or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email, follow us on Twitter, or join the CFIA community on Facebook
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
More information
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
