14.07.2018 03:59:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Organica brand pickle in olive oil products recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2NdZECY

OTTAWA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Bloom Global Foods Inc. is recalling certain Organica brand pickle in olive oil products from the marketplace because they contain mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled products described below

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Organica

Garlic Pickle in Olive Oil

300 g

8 906043
450784

All codes where mustard is
not declared on the label

Organica

Mixed Pickle in Olive Oil

300 g

8 906043
450753

All codes where mustard is
not declared on the label

Organica

Mango Pickle in Olive
Oil

300 g

8 906043
450722

All codes where mustard is
not declared on the label

Organica

Chilli Pickle in Olive Oil

300 g

8 906043
450739

All codes where mustard is
not declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zunächst zurückhaltend, drehte dann jedoch in die Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB