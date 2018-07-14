Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Organica brand pickle in olive oil products recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2NdZECY

OTTAWA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Bloom Global Foods Inc. is recalling certain Organica brand pickle in olive oil products from the marketplace because they contain mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled products described below

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Organica Garlic Pickle in Olive Oil 300 g 8 906043

450784 All codes where mustard is

not declared on the label Organica Mixed Pickle in Olive Oil 300 g 8 906043

450753 All codes where mustard is

not declared on the label Organica Mango Pickle in Olive

Oil 300 g 8 906043

450722 All codes where mustard is

not declared on the label Organica Chilli Pickle in Olive Oil 300 g 8 906043

450739 All codes where mustard is

not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)