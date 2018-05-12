Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2I9p2M4

OTTAWA, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - PK Trading Inc. is recalling Jongga brand Kimchi Ramen dried soup mix from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jongga Kimchi Ramen 140 g 8 801052 043661 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

