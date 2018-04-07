Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - La Cocina Dyck brand Tamales recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2Jqcugl                                          

OTTAWA, April 6, 2018 /CNW/ - La Cocina Dyck is recalling La Cocina Dyck brand Tamales from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

La Cocina Dyck

Turkey Tamales

12 pieces

7 36211 18527 3

All lot codes where wheat is not
declared on the label

La Cocina Dyck

Pork Tamales

12 pieces

7 36211 18517 4

All lot codes where wheat is not
declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

