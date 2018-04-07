|
07.04.2018 02:55:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - La Cocina Dyck brand Tamales recalled due to undeclared wheat
OTTAWA, April 6, 2018 /CNW/ - La Cocina Dyck is recalling La Cocina Dyck brand Tamales from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
La Cocina Dyck
Turkey Tamales
12 pieces
7 36211 18527 3
All lot codes where wheat is not
La Cocina Dyck
Pork Tamales
12 pieces
7 36211 18517 4
All lot codes where wheat is not
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
