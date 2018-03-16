ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 947 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 020 -0,2%  Euro 1,2288 -0,2% 
ATX P 1 737 0,6%  EStoxx50 3 437 0,7%  Nikkei 21 677 -0,6%  CHF 1,1698 -0,1% 
DAX 12 390 0,4%  FTSE100 7 164 0,3%  Öl 66,0 1,5%  Gold 1 314 -0,2% 

17.03.2018 04:45:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2pk7voi                                                 

OTTAWA, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - The Spice Tailor (Canada) Limited is recalling The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below. 

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

The Spice Tailor

Fiery Goan Curry

285 mL

5 052675 000620

BB 31 MAR 2019 (All Batches where mustard is not declared)

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Dow setzt Erholungskurs fort: Grün ins Wochenende
Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH