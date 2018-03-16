Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2pk7voi

OTTAWA, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - The Spice Tailor (Canada) Limited is recalling The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes The Spice Tailor Fiery Goan Curry 285 mL 5 052675 000620 BB 31 MAR 2019 (All Batches where mustard is not declared)

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)