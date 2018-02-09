ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2377 0,1% 
Food Recall Warning - Cardamom pods sold by Community Natural Foods stores in Calgary, Alberta recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, March 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Community Natural Foods Ltd. is recalling cardamom pods sold in bulk from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in bulk at Community Natural Foods stores located in Calgary, Alberta.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Cardamom pods

Variable

None

Sold in bulk from February 9, 2018 to March 7, 2018, inclusively

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

