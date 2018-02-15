Food Recall Warning - Certain Smoked Rainbow Trout products manufactured by Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2oNKeuq

OTTAWA, March 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market is recalling certain Smoked Rainbow Trout products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products were sold from Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market, 1055 Lorne St., Sudbury, Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Smoked Rainbow Trout Variable Starts with 020270 All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18 None Cajun Smkd Rainbow Trout Variable Starts with 020271 All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18 None LP (lemon pepper) Smkd Rainbow Trout Variable Starts with 020272 All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18 None Dill Smkd Rainbow Trout Variable Starts with 020273 All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

