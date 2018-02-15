Food Recall Warning - Certain Smoked Rainbow Trout products manufactured by Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2oNKeuq
OTTAWA, March 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market is recalling certain Smoked Rainbow Trout products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products were sold from Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market, 1055 Lorne St., Sudbury, Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None
Smoked Rainbow Trout
Variable
Starts with 020270
All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18
None
Cajun Smkd Rainbow Trout
Variable
Starts with 020271
All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18
None
LP (lemon pepper) Smkd Rainbow Trout
Variable
Starts with 020272
All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18
None
Dill Smkd Rainbow Trout
Variable
Starts with 020273
All Packed on dates up to and including 15.02.18
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
More information
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)