Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
30.06.2018 07:50:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain extra lean ground beef products recalled due to E. coli O157

Product photos are available at http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1530334647968/1530334650220#r08

OTTAWA, June 29, 2018 /CNW/ - The Butcher's Blend is recalling certain extra lean ground beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Approx. 1 lb

None

None – Sold by The Butcher's Blend at the Western Fair District Farmer's Market on June 16, 2018

Mitchell's Butcher's Blend / Old East Village Grocer

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Approx. 1 lb

Starts with

0 200150

Best Before JUN 23/18

Mitchell's Butcher's Blend / Old East Village Grocer

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Approx. ½ lb

Starts with

0 200150

Best Before JUN 23/18

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester - DAX ebenfalls im Plus
Die Vorgaben aus den USA und aus Asien waren positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB