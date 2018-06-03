Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Food Recall Warning - Certain no name brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2LUoSXl

OTTAWA, June 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling certain no name brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

no name

Chicken Burgers

1 kg

0 60383 16636 6

Outer package: 2019 FE 06

 

Inner package: 0378M

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

