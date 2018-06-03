|
03.06.2018 01:31:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain no name brand Chicken Burgers recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2LUoSXl
OTTAWA, June 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling certain no name brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
no name
Chicken Burgers
1 kg
0 60383 16636 6
Outer package: 2019 FE 06
Inner package: 0378M
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email, follow us on Twitter, or join the CFIA community on Facebook
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.
More information
- Loblaw Companies Limited: https://www.loblaws.ca/contact-us, 1-800-296-2332
- Public Health Notice - Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to poultry, including frozen raw breaded chicken products
- CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
