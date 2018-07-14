14.07.2018 08:31:00

Food Recall Warning - Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Jm9yA2

OTTAWA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Hain Celestial Canada, ULC is recalling Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Europe's Best

Field Berry Mix

600 g

8 71454 03618 7

2020MA03

2020MA04

2020MA10

2020MA11

Europe's Best

4-Field Berry Mix

2 kg

8 71454 00200 7

2020MA02

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zunächst zurückhaltend, drehte dann jedoch in die Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB