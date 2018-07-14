Food Recall Warning - Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Jm9yA2

OTTAWA, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Hain Celestial Canada, ULC is recalling Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Europe's Best Field Berry Mix 600 g 8 71454 03618 7 2020MA03 2020MA04 2020MA10 2020MA11 Europe's Best 4-Field Berry Mix 2 kg 8 71454 00200 7 2020MA02

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)