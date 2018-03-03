Food Recall Warning - Home-made Organic Mushroom Soup sold at Belleville Farmer's Market recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2FPn7YL

OTTAWA, March 3, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume home-made Organic Mushroom Soup sold at Belleville Farmer's Market because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Organic Mushroom Soup 1 L n/a n/a

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

