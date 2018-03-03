ATX 3 389 -1,7%  Dow 24 538 -0,3%  Nasdaq 6 811 0,9%  Euro 1,2317 0,3% 
ATX P 1 706 -1,7%  EStoxx50 3 325 -2,2%  Nikkei 21 182 -2,5%  CHF 1,1542 -0,1% 
DAX 11 914 -2,3%  FTSE100 7 070 -1,5%  Öl 64,6 0,6%  Gold 1 323 0,4% 

04.03.2018 00:34:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Food Recall Warning - Home-made Organic Mushroom Soup sold at Belleville Farmer's Market recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2FPn7YL

OTTAWA, March 3, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume home-made Organic Mushroom Soup sold at Belleville Farmer's Market because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Organic Mushroom Soup

1 L

n/a

n/a

 

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Börsen unter Druck: ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX geht nahe 11.900-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste am Freitag deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH