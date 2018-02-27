Food Recall Warning - Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) may be unsafe due to possible contamination from mice infestation at the manufacturing plant
OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Ikea Canada is recalling Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) from the marketplace due to possible contamination from mice infestation. These products may contain harmful bacteria. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold from Ikea stores in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
IKEA
Marshmallow candy
(GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING)
100 g
1.602.603.11.0002
All codes sold in 2018
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
- IKEA Customer Relations : 1-866-866-4532
- CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus
