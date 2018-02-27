ATX 3 429 0,6%  Dow 25 410 -1,2%  Nasdaq 6 900 -1,3%  Euro 1,2217 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 729 0,5%  EStoxx50 3 458 -0,2%  Nikkei 22 309 -0,4%  CHF 1,1487 0,0% 
DAX 12 491 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 282 -0,1%  Öl 66,3 -0,1%  Gold 1 317 0,5% 

28.02.2018 03:37:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Food Recall Warning - Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) may be unsafe due to possible contamination from mice infestation at the manufacturing plant

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2ouHrr0

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Ikea Canada is recalling Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) from the marketplace due to possible contamination from mice infestation. These products may contain harmful bacteria.  Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold from Ikea stores in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta.  

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

IKEA

Marshmallow candy

(GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING)

100 g

1.602.603.11.0002

All codes sold in 2018

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Powell-Rede ruft bei US-Anlegern Verunsicherung hervor - Indizes schließen tiefrot
An den US-Märkten dominierten am Dienstag schlussendlich die Bären.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH