Food Recall Warning - Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) may be unsafe due to possible contamination from mice infestation at the manufacturing plant

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Ikea Canada is recalling Ikea brand Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) from the marketplace due to possible contamination from mice infestation. These products may contain harmful bacteria. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold from Ikea stores in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes IKEA Marshmallow candy (GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING) 100 g 1.602.603.11.0002 All codes sold in 2018

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

IKEA Customer Relations : 1-866-866-4532

CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)