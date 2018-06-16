Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
16.06.2018 01:30:00

Food Recall Warning - Now Real Food brand Zesty Sprouting Mix recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2LVy50y 

OTTAWA, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Puresource Inc. is recalling Now Real Food brand Zesty Sprouting Mix from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Now Real Food

Zesty Sprouting Mix – Clover,
Fenugreek and Radish Seeds

454 g

7 33739 07271 9

Lot #3031259 and
Lot #3038165

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Die US-Indizes tendieren mit roten Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street wurde am letzten Handelstag der Woche erneut von Sorgen um den Handelsstreit in die Verlustzone gedrängt.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB