Food Recall Warning - Now Real Food brand Zesty Sprouting Mix recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2LVy50y

OTTAWA, June 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Puresource Inc. is recalling Now Real Food brand Zesty Sprouting Mix from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Now Real Food Zesty Sprouting Mix – Clover,

Fenugreek and Radish Seeds 454 g 7 33739 07271 9 Lot #3031259 and

Lot #3038165

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

More information

NOW Foods: Alana Horinko - Senior Public Relations Specialist, 847-323-7544 or Alana.horinko@nowfoods.com

- Senior Public Relations Specialist, 847-323-7544 or Alana.horinko@nowfoods.com CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)