Food Robotics Company Launches Its First Product For On-The-Go Meals

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 6d bytes is launching Blendid™, the world's first fully autonomous robotic station, to help food service companies meet the needs of consumers who want healthy and delicious blends to fit with their busy lifestyles.

The first Blendid station was unveiled this afternoon on the first floor of Plug and Play, the world's largest startup innovation platform in Sunnyvale.

The blended drinks, featuring fresh ingredients such as mango, spinach, blueberry, coconut water, kefir, banana and ginger, are prepared by a robot without any human intervention. Customers use mobile apps or tablets at the robotic station to browse through the menu, pick and customize an option to their taste and allergies, make payment, and the robot prepares and serves the blend with all natural ingredients in under two minutes.

Marketed to food service operators and retail franchises, Blendid requires no staff and can be accessible 24 hours a day, making it perfect for busy cafeterias, supermarkets, gyms, airports, stadiums and offices.

"People want healthy and delicious meals on the go," said Vipin Jain, 6d bytes co-founder and CEO. "Blended drinks are only the beginning. We'll be adding more cuisines and formats in the near future."

Jain and co-founder & Chief Technology Officer Venki Ayalur conceived the Blendid concept more than three years ago to lead the robotics and AI revolution that will fundamentally disrupt food and beverage industry. A recent report from McKinsey predicted that food service is among the top three industries to be impacted, with 73% of its activities automated by 2030.

"We welcome passionate entrepreneurs into our ecosystem and are excited to showcase 6d bytes' latest autonomous food technology here at Plug and Play," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play. "Vipin was the third tenant in our building when we opened our doors in 2006. As Plug and Play grew, so did his startup, which was acquired by Barnes & Noble a few years ago and we're excited to witness the success of his newest venture."

"Blendid concept is at the forefront of two major changes impacting the food and beverage industry," said Eric Benhamou, founder and general partner at Benhamou Global Ventures, an investor in 6d bytes. "Food service operators want expanded, cost-effective service hours and customers want healthy, delicious meals. Blendid is a breakthrough solution to achieve both."

Blendid is owned by 6d bytes of Sunnyvale, California and is housed at Plug and Play.

About 6d bytes

6d bytes is at the forefront of the robotics and artificial intelligence revolution that is disrupting the food and beverage industry. The company builds robotic systems such as Blendid to prepare and serve healthy and delicious meals, affordable and accessible to everyone. Blendid is a trademark of 6d bytes. For more information, visit www.myblendid.com.

