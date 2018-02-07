ATX 3 408 -2,8%  Dow 24 913 2,3%  Nasdaq 6 666 2,6%  Euro 1,2384 0,1% 
United Technologies Aktie [WKN: 852759 / ISIN: US9130171096]

For Brakes That Last Eight Times Longer, C-130 Operators Continue To Choose UTC Aerospace Systems

SINGAPORE AIR SHOW, Singapore, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced it has begun delivery of boltless wheels and carbon brakes to five new customers operating C-130 aircraft. The new customers include the U.S. Coast Guard, Polish Air Force, Chilean Air Force, Malaysian Air Force and Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force. Taken together, the orders include a total of 55 aircraft.

A cutaway of UTC Aerospace Systems' wheel and brake package for the C-130.

Today's announcement follows UTC Aerospace Systems' successful wheel and brake upgrades of the entire C-130 fleets for the U.S. Air Force, Australian Air Force and Afghanistan Air Force. In total, the company will now provide wheels and brakes for more than 600 C-130 aircraft, roughly half of all active C-130's worldwide. In addition, UTC Aerospace Systems announced in 2014 that it would upgrade wheels and brakes for the U.S. Air Force's entire F-15 fleet of 475 aircraft under a $22 million contract.

"At UTC Aerospace Systems, we're committed to helping our customers maximize operational efficiency and increase safety, while reducing costs, and that's exactly what our boltless wheels and carbon brakes are designed to do," said Jeff Atkinson, Director of Military Programs for the company's Landing Systems business unit. "We're pleased that operators around the world continue to recognize the benefits that our wheels and brakes provide for their C-130 and F-15 fleets, and look forward to the opportunity to expand our customer and platform base in the future."

The company's C-130 brakes, which feature UTC Aerospace Systems' proprietary DURACARB® carbon heat sink material, allow for 2,000 landings per overhaul compared to 250 landings per overhaul for the current system. That's a lifespan that's eight times longer, significantly reducing maintenance time and cost. In addition, the brakes are capable of handling higher energy than the aircraft's existing equipment, which increases the safety margin when stopping heavily-loaded C-130s.  

The boltless wheels feature an innovative lock ring design and higher fatigue life than the current C-130 system, further reducing maintenance time and cost for operators. At the same time, the UTC Aerospace Systems combined wheel and brake assembly has 17 percent fewer parts than the C-130's existing equipment, simplifying maintenance and service.

To enhance customer experience, UTC Aerospace Systems has joined with Integrated Procurement Technologies (IPT), a leading military distributor and worldwide supplier of OEM parts, for stocking and distribution of its wheels and brakes for C-130 international operators. This relationship gives UTC Aerospace Systems the ability to offer customers 24/7 on-demand availability of the equipment and access to faster installation and integration.

About UTC Aerospace Systems
UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities.  Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in government procurement priorities and practices, budget plans, and availability of funding; challenges in the design, development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-brakes-that-last-eight-times-longer-c-130-operators-continue-to-choose-utc-aerospace-systems-300594138.html

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems

26.01.18 United Technologies Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.18 United Technologies buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.18 United Technologies Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.10.17 United Technologies Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.17 United Technologies Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Erholung nach Vortagescrash: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Nachdem die Wall Street auch am Dienstag rot in den Tag startete, verlief der Handel stark volatil, am Ende drehen die Märkte aber deutlich ins Plus.

