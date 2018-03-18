Foshan Lighting Shows at Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition, Old Listed Company Strives to Create an International Famous Brand

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, Foshan Electrical & Lighting Company Limited (FSL) showed at the Frankfurt Light + Building Exhibition in Germany (Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition) along with its partner - Tuya Smart. As the top industry exhibition, more than 2,600 exhibitors and over 210,000 visitors outside Germany will attend the Frankfurt Lighting Exhibition. It exhibits a large number of cutting-edge design and lighting technologies. In recent two years, it turns the focus to the smart lighting.

Founded in 1958, FSL has enjoyed over 60 years of history. With more than 9,000 employees and a factory area of 5750000 m2, FSL is an old listed company dedicated to the R&D, production and promotion of quality energy-saving lighting products. As one of the strong brands in the lighting industry in China, FSL offers comprehensive lighting solutions and professional services. In recent years, FSL has in-depth cooperation with the global smart platform - Tuya Smart, which has strengthened the R&D and production of energy-saving smart lighting products.

FSL has large-scale production strength and a testing center on lighting products approved by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment). It is able to issue a nationally recognized test report.

FSL mainly produces LED bulbs, T8 tubes, LED devices, electrical products, halogen lamps, energy-saving lamps and other products, with monthly output of 40 million units. Their main markets cover Europe, the United States, South America and the Asia-Pacific regions. FSL's R&D team is very strong. There are over 200 engineers and over 200 R&D patents. Several engineers have working experiences in top companies such as General Electric, OSRAM and Sylvania. Meanwhile, FSL is in sound financial conditions. It takes 3.2% of its revenue for R&D each year to ensure FSL's leading technical strength in the industry. Moreover, FSL also features high capabilities in new product development.

FSL's products not only are in great demand in China, but also conform to many international standards in performance. At present, they have passed the US ESV2.0, DOE, JA8, JA10, CEC Title 20 and Title 24 certifications.

FSL has strong technology strength in LED lightings, such as LED Par, Gu10, LED filament lamp and other products, which are highly recognized in the markets.

FSL's lighting products cover home, business, office and outdoor scenarios. About 40% of its products are exported to over 110 countries and regions worldwide. Recently, FSL is committed to exploring the international markets, developing sales channels for FSL independent brands, and striving to build FSL as an international electric lighting brand.

According to relevant statistics, the global smart lighting market has undergone rapid development in 2017, with a market size of approximately USD 4.6 billion. By 2020, the scale of global smart lighting will reach USD 13.4 billion. As an important area of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, Europe is an important trading partner of China and presents huge market potential. In the future, FSL will bring more smart lighting products to the European market, to enable more people to enjoy a better smart lighting life. (Contact: annaw@chinafsl.com)

