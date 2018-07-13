Four New Leaders Join PenFed Foundation's Board of Directors

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation at its Annual Meeting last night appointed four distinguished leaders to new seats on its Board of Directors:

Jim Dinegar, former president and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade;

Terry Finley, president and CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds;

Deborah James, former Secretary of the Air Force;

Alfred Rudolph, director for the Secretary of the Navy.

"The PenFed Foundation is honored to expand our Board of Directors with these distinguished leaders," said James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union. "Bringing on such well-known individuals from diverse fields will help us further raise awareness and support for the PenFed Foundation and the thousands of military members, veterans and families we serve each year."

As president and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade from 2006-2017, Jim Dinegar oversaw the leading regional organization representing the business interests of companies in and around the nation's capital, focusing on critical issues and opportunities regarding economic development strategies and emerging opportunities.

Terry Finley is the founder and CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds, the largest thoroughbred horse-racing partnership company in the world. Finley also serves on the boards of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, the Catholic Leadership Institute, and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, which provides scholarships to the children of our nation's fallen military members.

Deborah James served as the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force where she was responsible for organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of its nearly 660,000 active-duty, guard, reserve and civilian airmen and their families. She also oversaw the Air Force's annual budget of more than $139 billion. From 1993 to 1998, James served in the Pentagon as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, where she was the Secretary of Defense's Senior Advisor on all matters relating to the 1.8 million National Guard and Reserve personnel worldwide.

Alfred Rudolph is the director of the Secretary of the Navy Executive Dining Facility at the Pentagon. Rudolph has received the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, two Department of the Army Civilian Achievement Medals, the Commander Award for Civilian Service, and the James A. Carroll Award recognizing excellence in managing the Department of the Army's top-ranked Officers' Club worldwide. Rudolph volunteered on the Belvoir Federal Credit Union Board for 10 years, including six years as Chairman. He has volunteered on the PenFed Credit Union Board since November 2016.

"Adding these four highly qualified leaders to the PenFed Foundation Board of Directors will further the Foundation's commitment to better serving military members and their families," said The Honorable Frederick F.Y. Pang, who was reelected as Chairman of the PenFed Foundation Board of Directors. "They will add fresh perspectives and strengthen the core mission of the Foundation by helping our military community secure their financial future."

Since it was created in 2001, the PenFed Foundation has provided more than $30 million in financial support to veterans, active duty service members, families and caregivers. Through its Military Heroes Program, the Foundation serves those who have served and sacrificed for the nation with:

Financial assistance and counseling for wounded, ill and injured veterans of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, as well as their families and caregivers.

Interest-free, short-term microloans and financial counseling to assist active-duty service members facing immediate financial challenges.

Matching down-payment and closing costs assistance grants, and financial counseling, to qualifying low-to-moderate-income service members and veterans who are buying their first home. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Additionally, through its Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program, the Foundation leverages its capital and influential networks to help specially selected and qualified veteran entrepreneurs succeed in business.

The Foundation also raised $11 million to fund construction of the Lee and Penny Anderson Defenders Lodge at the VA Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA. Completed in 2014, the Lodge has provided over 100,000 nights stay for veterans receiving out-patient care and saved them over $30 million.

With the four new directors, the PenFed Foundation Board now includes 10 members including five directors from PenFed Credit Union.

About the PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, credit-building, home ownership, and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation and forge strong partnerships. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit: www.penfedfoundation.org.

