Franklin Covey Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their results, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended on February 28, 2018.

Introduction

With the fiscal 2016 launch of the All Access Pass (AAP), the Company began a major transition in its business model. Previously, the Company sold content and solutions one course, or one solution at a time, and often to only one team at a time. However, two years ago the Company determined that it could better serve its clients, and substantially expand the breadth and depth of its client impact by offering its world-class content and offerings through subscription-based services, featuring the All Access Pass in the Enterprise Division and The Leader in Me membership in the Education Division. These new offerings are changing the way in which clients engage with the Company; the extent of both the impact and reach they can have within their organizations; and the flexibility and agility with which they can develop leaders and teams to improve their organization’s results. For example, the All Access Pass subscription provides the Company’s clients with a compelling value proposition in which they receive: (1) unlimited access to the Company’s current and continually-updated and expanding assemblage of some of the world’s most impactful content and solutions; (2) the ability to assemble, integrate, and deliver these solutions through an almost limitless combination of delivery modalities, in 16 languages worldwide; (3) the services of an implementation specialist to help them curate and organize the content and solutions in the AAP into "impact journeys” that exactly meet their needs; (4) at a cost per population trained which is less than or equal to that offered by other providers for just a single course through a single delivery modality; and with (5) an array of affordable add-on implementation services to help clients accomplish their key "jobs-to-be-done.” In the Education Division, The Leader In Me membership provides the Company’s educational institution clients with a portal to access content and tools as well as a coach to help schools successfully develop, implement, and utilize The Leader In Me program.

While the transition to this new, flexible subscription model has impacted the portion of the Company’s contracted revenue which is recognized in a given period (since subscription revenue is generally deferred and recognized over the corresponding contract period), its progress is increasingly evident both with clients, and in the Company’s reported financial results. Subscription clients are generally making larger initial purchases than they did traditionally, then further expanding the populations covered by their subscription, and are purchasing significant amounts of additional services to help them increase the impact within their organizations. With retention of these customers’ subscription revenue at more than 90%, combined with a significant increase in the sales of add-on services, the benefits of this business model became evident in the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 as sales increased 15% over the prior year to $94.5 million (net of the disruption of the Company’s legacy facilitator and onsite sales channels). Gross profit for the first half of fiscal 2018 increased to $65.6 million, growth of 23%, and gross margin percentage improved to 69.4% compared with 65.1% in the first two quarters of fiscal 2017. Increased sales and gross profit during the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 were partially offset by increased operating expenses, as the Company continues to transition to a subscription model and makes investments in content and technology portals to support the future growth of this business. The Company believes that fiscal 2018 represents a key inflection point that will generally begin a pattern of accelerated increases in financial performance compared with prior periods. The continued growth and momentum in the Company’s subscription and subscription-related revenues is reflected in the 39% increase in the number of paid subscribers to approximately 510,000, compared with February 28, 2017, and the significant growth in add-on service sales. The ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to result in an increasing portion of the Company’s sales being subscription-related, thereby increasing the amount of the Company’s contracted revenue which is deferred, compared with the prior year.

Financial Overview

The following is a summary of key financial results for the quarter ended February 28, 2018:

Revenue: Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 10% and totaled $46.5 million, compared with $42.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. In addition to the recognition of previously deferred high-margin subscription revenues, the Company’s sales were also favorably impacted by increased Education Division revenues, increased international direct office sales (each of which posted year-over-year growth in the quarter), the impact of businesses acquired in the second half of fiscal 2017, increased book and audio sales, and increased government office sales. These increases were partially offset by decreased legacy facilitator and onsite training revenues.

Bob Whitman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited about the impact which the All Access Pass and The Leader In Me membership subscription offerings are having on the ability of our clients to impact their organizations. We are also pleased that the transition to the subscription model continues to accelerate, with subscription and related revenue growing 55% in the quarter, and our number of paying subscribers increasing 39% to 510,000. We believe that fiscal 2018 represents an important inflection point, where we expect to achieve strong revenue growth, increased gross profit, continued strong gross margins, and a significantly increasing and accelerating flow-through of this revenue to increases in Adjusted EBITDA and cash flows under any of a wide variety of revenue growth scenarios.”

Fiscal 2018 Year-to-Date Financial Results

Consolidated revenue for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 increased 15% to $94.5 million compared with $82.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2017. In addition to the recognition of deferred subscription revenues as previously described, the Company’s sales were also favorably impacted by businesses acquired during the second half of fiscal 2017, increased Education Division revenues, increased international direct office sales, and increased government office sales. During the two quarters ended February 28, 2018, the Company invoiced $22.3 million of new subscription contracts and recognized $26.6 million of previously deferred revenues. Consolidated gross profit was $65.6 million compared with $53.3 million in the first two quarters of the prior year. Gross margin for the first half of fiscal 2018 improved to 69.4% compared with 65.1% in the prior year. The increase in gross profit and improved gross margin percentage was primarily due to a change in the mix of revenues that featured increased high-margin subscription sales.

Operating expenses for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 increased $10.8 million compared with the corresponding quarters of fiscal 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $10.5 million increase in SG&A expenses primarily driven by investments expected to produce future growth, a $1.3 million increase in amortization expense resulting from recent business acquisitions, and a $0.5 million increase in depreciation expense. The Company’s SG&A expenses increased primarily due to investments in new implementation specialists, sales and sales-related personnel (including new personnel from acquired businesses), and increased commissions on higher sales; a $2.6 million change in expense from adjusting the fair value of estimated contingent consideration liabilities from previous business acquisitions; and increased computer expenses primarily related to the implementation of the Company’s new ERP system. The Company’s loss from operations through February 28, 2018 was $(8.4) million compared with a loss of $(9.9) million in the first half of fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the two quarters ended February 28, 2018 improved $3.1 million to a loss of $(0.1) million compared with a $(3.2) million loss in fiscal 2017. Net loss for the first two quarters of fiscal 2018 was $(5.1) million, or $(.37) per share, compared with a $(7.3) million loss, or $(.53) per share, in the first half of fiscal 2017.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those statements related to the Company’s future results and profitability; expected Adjusted EBITDA and growth in deferred revenues in fiscal 2018; expected growth and improved profitability of the subscription-based business model; and other goals relating to the growth of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic conditions; renewals of subscription contracts; the impact of new sales personnel; the impact of deferred revenues on future financial results; market acceptance of new products or services, including the new AAP portal; the ability to achieve sustainable growth in future periods; and other factors identified and discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these conditions are beyond the Company’s control or influence, any one of which may cause future results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations, and there can be no assurance that the Company’s actual future performance will meet management’s expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA,” to consolidated net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from operations excluding the impact of interest expense, income taxes, amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items such as adjustments to the fair value of expected contingent consideration liabilities arising from business acquisitions. The Company references this non-GAAP financial measure in its decision-making because it provides supplemental information that facilitates consistent internal comparisons to the historical operating performance of prior periods and the Company believes it provides investors with greater transparency to evaluate operational activities and financial results. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the above forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP measures because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events which may be uncertain or out of the Company’s control, including the amount of AAP contracts invoiced, the number of AAP contracts that are renewed, necessary costs to deliver our offerings such as unanticipated curriculum development costs, and other potential variables. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com), is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts, and unaudited) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 46,547 $ 42,196 $ 94,479 $ 81,983 Cost of sales 13,803 14,165 28,867 28,643 Gross profit 32,744 28,031 65,612 53,340 Selling, general, and administrative 35,097 29,370 68,921 58,465 Contract termination costs - 1,500 - 1,500 Depreciation 1,379 928 2,280 1,794 Amortization 1,395 721 2,791 1,443 Loss from operations (5,127 ) (4,488 ) (8,380 ) (9,862 ) Interest expense, net (638 ) (514 ) (1,125 ) (1,019 ) Loss before income taxes (5,765 ) (5,002 ) (9,505 ) (10,881 ) Income tax benefit 3,025 1,669 4,373 3,590 Net loss $ (2,740 ) $ (3,333 ) $ (5,132 ) $ (7,291 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic and diluted 13,867 13,825 13,796 13,808 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (668 ) $ (367 ) $ (66 ) $ (3,186 )

(1) The term Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and certain other items) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as shown below.

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands and unaudited) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (2,740 ) $ (3,333 ) $ (5,132 ) $ (7,291 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net 638 514 1,125 1,019 Income tax benefit (3,025 ) (1,669 ) (4,373 ) (3,590 ) Amortization 1,395 721 2,791 1,443 Depreciation 1,379 928 2,280 1,794 Stock-based compensation 779 1,564 1,736 2,777 Contract termination costs - 1,500 - 1,500 Increase (reduction) to contingent earnout liability 477 (924 ) 652 (1,936 ) ERP implementation costs 429 306 855 593 China start-up costs - 26 - 505 Adjusted EBITDA $ (668 ) $ (367 ) $ (66 ) $ (3,186 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin -1.4 % -0.9 % -0.1 % -3.9 % FRANKLIN COVEY CO. Additional Sales Information (in thousands and unaudited) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales Detail by Segment: Direct offices $ 33,275 $ 30,137 $ 67,471 $ 56,520 Education 9,007 7,848 18,183 16,591 International licensees 3,046 2,937 6,366 6,369 Corporate and other 1,219 1,274 2,459 2,503 Total $ 46,547 $ 42,196 $ 94,479 $ 81,983

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands and unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 10,760 $ 8,924 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,933 and $2,310 48,730 66,343 Receivable from related party 794 1,020 Inventories 3,520 3,353 Income taxes receivable 549 259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,997 11,936 Total current assets 76,350 91,835 Property and equipment, net 21,294 19,730 Intangible assets, net 54,512 57,294 Goodwill 24,220 24,220 Long-term receivable from related party 49 727 Deferred income tax assets 5,936 1,647 Other long-term assets 14,585 15,278 $ 196,946 $ 210,731 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of financing obligation $ 1,978 $ 1,868 Current portion of term notes payable 6,250 6,250 Accounts payable 9,108 9,119 Deferred revenue 36,136 40,772 Accrued liabilities 18,986 22,617 Total current liabilities 72,458 80,626 Line of credit 9,919 4,377 Term notes payable, less current portion 9,688 12,813 Financing obligation, less current portion 20,055 21,075 Other liabilities 4,421 5,742 Deferred income tax liabilities 41 1,033 Total liabilities 116,582 125,666 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 1,353 1,353 Additional paid-in capital 210,007 212,484 Retained earnings 64,324 69,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,019 667 Treasury stock at cost, 13,179 and 13,414 shares (196,339 ) (198,895 ) Total shareholders' equity 80,364 85,065 $ 196,946 $ 210,731

